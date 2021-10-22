SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC reports more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 1059 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Friday.

Friday’s report included 738 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 321 detected through rapid tests. DHEC reports results on a 48-hour delay, meaning that Friday’s data covered testing data from Wednesday.

The 62 deaths included 48 confirmed and 14 probable deaths. Twelve of those deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties, with Charleston, Dorchester and Georgetown Counties listing two confirmed deaths, and Berkeley and Williamsburg Counties each listed one confirmed death. Beaufort County listed two probable deaths and Georgetown and Charleston Counties each listed one probable death.

The results came from 25,078 tests with a percent positive of 4.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 891,072 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 714,586 cases detected using PCR tests and 176,486 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,472 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,651 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,821 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

  • Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
  • Meets presumptive laboratory evidence
  • Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.


South Carolina has now performed more than 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators arrest woman in child sexual assault investigation
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Petersburg Schools sent out a robocall Wednesday notifying parents of the incident after NBC 12...
Police: 6-year-old brings knife to school, slashes student in face during recess
A federal judge denied a request to impose a temporary injunction to stop COVID-19 vaccine...
Judge denies request to block vaccine mandates in Charleston County

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says 21-year-old Joshua Cromwell from Charleston and...
Police make two additional arrests in Johns Island double homicide
Alex Murdaugh was arrested Thursday morning on two felony counts of Obtaining Property by False...
911 calls released from shooting involving Alex Murdaugh in Hampton County
Charleston police say one person died after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross...
Police investigating crash that killed pedestrian in West Ashley
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a...
Murder suspect wanted for failing to appear in Colleton Co. court
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rep. Mace co-sponsoring bill to end veteran homelessness