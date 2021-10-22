SC reports more than 1000 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 1059 new COVID-19 cases were detected in the latest batch of tests released Friday.

Friday’s report included 738 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 321 detected through rapid tests. DHEC reports results on a 48-hour delay, meaning that Friday’s data covered testing data from Wednesday.

The 62 deaths included 48 confirmed and 14 probable deaths. Twelve of those deaths occurred in Lowcountry counties, with Charleston, Dorchester and Georgetown Counties listing two confirmed deaths, and Berkeley and Williamsburg Counties each listed one confirmed death. Beaufort County listed two probable deaths and Georgetown and Charleston Counties each listed one probable death.

The results came from 25,078 tests with a percent positive of 4.5%.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 891,072 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 714,586 cases detected using PCR tests and 176,486 detected with rapid tests.

DHEC has reported a total of 13,472 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 11,651 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,821 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.



Meets presumptive laboratory evidence



Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.







South Carolina has now performed more than 11.5 million tests since the pandemic began.

