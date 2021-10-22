YMCA announces Summerville Flowertown Festival 2022 dates

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - YMCA officials have announced the official 2022 dates for the Summerville Flowertown Festival.

The show dates are as follows:

April 1. 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

April 2. 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

April 3. 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

“The Flowertown Festival is the Y’s premiere fundraiser founded in 1973 to support health and wellness programs at the Y,” YMCA officials said. “Every spring, thousands of people visit Summerville to see nature’s bounty awash in color, from the hot pink azaleas, to the purple wisteria, to the delicate white dogwood. On this three-day weekend, festival-goers transcend this gracious Southern town to take in the flowers and hospitality and attend one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast: The Summerville Family YMCA Flowertown Festival.”

