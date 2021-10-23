2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting on Lady’s Island last weekend, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday.

The Oct. 16 shooting at a home on Brickyard Point Road North left 47-year-old Laventis Cohen, of St. Helena Island, dead. An autopsy later found he died as the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement officials arrested 21-year-old William Johnson III, of St. Helena Island, on unrelated assault charges Thursday in Richmond County, Georgia. The sheriff’s office said it notified deputies in Richmond County after identifying Johnson as a person of interest in the shooting and learning of the charges in Georgia.

Officials also arrested 29-year-old Brittany Smalls at a home on St. Helena Island on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said Smalls lived at the home where the shooting happened, adding she was found at the scene and interviewed but not initially arrested.

Warrants were issued for both Johnson and Smalls Friday morning for murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Smalls is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center and has not yet had a bond hearing. Johnson is being held in Richmond County and awaiting extradition to Beaufort County.

