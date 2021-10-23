SC Lottery
Beautiful weekend with high pressure in control!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front is pushing offshore this morning, behind it we have a beautiful stretch of weather this weekend! With dry air overspreading the Lowcountry, expect plenty of sunshine for the day and comfortable temperatures. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. More of the same on Sunday, mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. Our next rain chance arrives late Monday into early Tuesday with a cold front, not expecting much rain though as it’s a weak front. Drying out Wednesday ahead of a stronger cold front, which could bring measurable rainfall to the area Thursday. Temperatures early next week will be near 80 degrees, cooling into the 70s by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 79, Low 57.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 64.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84, Low 67.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 80, Low 55.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 64.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms Likely. High 79, Low 58.

