Davis leads W Carolina to 1st win, 45-31 over The Citadel

Carlos Davis passed for a career-high 401 yards and three touchdowns, TJ Jones ran for 132 and two scores and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 45-31 on Saturday.(The Citadel Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carlos Davis passed for a career-high 401 yards and three touchdowns, TJ Jones ran for 132 and two scores and Western Carolina beat The Citadel 45-31 on Saturday.

The Catamounts (1-6, 1-3 Southern Conference) led 31-10 at halftime as Davis found Calvin Jones for seven yards, TJ Jones for 40 and Raphael Williams for 10.

The Bulldogs (2-5, 1-3) answered with a pair of touchdowns, the first coming after Western Carolina turned it over on its own 3, to close within a touchdown. Then TJ Jones, a transfer from Tusculum, scored on runs of 30 and 43 yards as the Catamounts regained control.

Williams had 12 receptions for a career-high 147 yards for Western Carolina.

Jaylan Adams and Darique Hampton combined for 197 yards passing for The Citadel with Raleigh Webb making four catches for a career-high 144 yards.

