Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in West Ashley that injured one person.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Elsey Drive around 11:18 p.m. Friday night.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says a person was shot in the leg while sitting on a porch. The person was taken to the hospital with “wounds that were not considered life-threatening.”

Deputies say there is no detailed suspect description, but witnesses described four males leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston County dispatch at 843-743-7200.

