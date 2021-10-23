SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Injuries reported in crash outside Brookgreen Gardens, lanes reopen

Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on...
Panama City Police said one of the drivers involved in a traffic crash Thursday afternoon on Highway 231 has died from injuries he received.(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash closed lanes on Highway 17 in Georgetown County on Saturday, according to officials.

Georgetown County Emergency Management said crews from Midway Fire Rescue were on the scene of a three-vehicle crash at the entrance of Brookgreen Gardens at around 3 p.m. The accident also involved vehicles in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

Injuries were also reported in the wreck, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Further details on the injuries were not immediately available.

GCEMD said crews were clearing the scene and lanes were reopened as of around 4 p.m., but delays are still expected in the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway Patrol officials said two people died and one person was hospitalized following an...
Two people killed, one hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Dorchester Co.
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say two people were aboard a single engine plane...
Fire officials: Two people were aboard single engine plane that crashed in Colleton County
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in an auto...
Coroner identifies man killed in auto pedestrian crash in West Ashley
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 9
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 9

Latest News

William Johnson III (left) and Brittany Smalls (right).
2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says
Officials with the Nemours Wildlife Foundation on Saturday cut the ribbon on the organization’s...
Nemours Wildlife Foundation opens $2 million research lab
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting that killed one and injured...
1 killed, 7 injured after shooting near Fort Valley State University
Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina got a little bit of extra love...
MUSC healthcare workers get special thank you for work amid pandemic