Deputies continue search for double murder suspect who failed to appear in court

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies are “exhausting all resources” searching for a man charged with two counts of murder after he failed to appear for his scheduled court date.

Jonathan Moore is accused of killing Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23 and Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28 in 2018. Ferguson and Blakeney were cousins.

Moore posted a $125,000 bond in July. One of the conditions of his bond required him to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for court.

While deputies continue to search for Moore, the families of the two victims are reliving the nightmare. Kawana Floyd, Ferguson’s aunt, says Moore never should have been eligible for bond.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Floyd said. “Every time it’s even discussed with anyone else they can’t get past the shock of him even having a bond.”

Judges consider two things when setting bond: flight risk and danger to the community. Floyd says they believe Moore fits the description of “danger to the community.”

“If he is capable of doing what he’s done already, what else would he do,” Floyd said. “So yeah, I do fear for the community.”

The family is asking anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.