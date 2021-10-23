SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies continue search for double murder suspect who failed to appear in court

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a...
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a double murder suspect who failed to appear for a court date.(Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Reagan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Sheriff’s deputies are “exhausting all resources” searching for a man charged with two counts of murder after he failed to appear for his scheduled court date. 

Jonathan Moore is accused of killing Brandon Dewayne Ferguson, 23 and Alexander Blair Blakeney, 28 in 2018. Ferguson and Blakeney were cousins.

Moore posted a $125,000 bond in July. One of the conditions of his bond required him to wear an electronic monitoring device. 

The court has issued a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for court.

While deputies continue to search for Moore, the families of the two victims are reliving the nightmare. Kawana Floyd, Ferguson’s aunt, says Moore never should have been eligible for bond.

“It doesn’t feel real,” Floyd said. “Every time it’s even discussed with anyone else they can’t get past the shock of him even having a bond.”

Judges consider two things when setting bond: flight risk and danger to the community. Floyd says they believe Moore fits the description of “danger to the community.”

“If he is capable of doing what he’s done already, what else would he do,” Floyd said. “So yeah, I do fear for the community.”

The family is asking anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts to called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway Patrol officials said two people died and one person was hospitalized following an...
Two people killed, one hospitalized after multi-vehicle accident in Dorchester Co.
Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest
Police officers charged 30-year-old Eileenann Lambert with unlawful conduct towards a child.
Investigators arrest woman in child sexual assault investigation
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in an auto...
Coroner identifies man killed in auto pedestrian crash in West Ashley
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say two people were aboard a single engine plane...
Fire officials: Two people were aboard single engine plane that crashed in Colleton County
Lawyers have filed an injunction to freeze Alex Murdaugh and his son’s financial assets as...
Lawyers file injunction to stop Murdaugh, son from disposing of financial assets
A nurse draws a dose of a COVID vaccine during in clinic in Prosperity on Sept. 4, 2021
DHEC recommends COVID boosters for eligible South Carolinians following CDC clearance
Authorities said 35-year-old Reginald Hamilton from North Charleston died on Thursday on scene...
Authorities identify man who died in apparent shooting outside motel