MUSC healthcare workers get special thank you for work amid pandemic

Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina got a little bit of extra love and appreciation Saturday.(Source: Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Healthcare workers at the Medical University of South Carolina got a little bit of extra love and appreciation Saturday.

Coca Cola Consolidated gave away good bags, gift cards, meal kits and more to about 500 healthcare workers to thank them for all they’ve done during the pandemic.

“They’ve done a lot of sacrificing over the last 18 months, and they deserve to feel appreciated,” Marty Postell with Coca-Cola Consolidated said.

Officials with MUSC said they hope the healthcare workers walked away from this event feeling valued.

“[I hope they know] that people care and that they’re recognized for all their efforts and sacrifices trying to keep our community healthy,” Susan Johnson, the director of health promotion at MUSC, said.

Charleston City Councilman Mike Seekings helped pass out the goody bags Saturday. He said he was glad to be a part of the event.

“Having watched now for the last year and a half what goes on inside those walls, what frontline workers have been asked to do, it’s amazing,” he said.  “If you give them a Coca-Cola, a Chick-fil-A sandwich, a pat on the back, and a thank you, it’s very little but I think it goes a long way.”

If you’d like to support MUSC’s healthcare workers through a meal donation, visit MUSC’s website.

