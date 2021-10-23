Nemours Wildlife Foundation opens $2 million research lab

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Nemours Wildlife Foundation on Saturday cut the ribbon on the organization’s new $2 million wildlife research facility in Beaufort County.

The 3,200-square-foot facility, named after the group’s longtime president and CEO Ernie P. Wiggers, will help it expand on-site research efforts, according to a news release.

The facility includes indoor and outdoor spaces with places to store samples, plus dedicated office space.

“When Eugene duPont, III, created the Nemours Wildlife Foundation, he did so out of a love for this place,” Nemours Wildlife Foundation chairman Mike McShane said in the release. “It’s that same passion that directs our work twenty- five years later. Thanks to gifts from many supporters, we have the confidence to invest in an onsite facility to support the expansive wildlife research that takes place in the field. More importantly, we’re better positioned to grow the next generation of land managers.”

Saturday’s ribbon cutting came as the organization celebrated its 25th birthday.

