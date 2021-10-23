South Carolina increasing payments to child care providers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina’s social services agency says it is now paying more money to providers in the program that subsidizes child care for low-income families.

The state’s Department of Social Services announced Wednesday that the agency has set up a new reimbursement rate structure for the SC Voucher program.

The rates are now set based on the actual age of a child in the program, as opposed to what age group the child is in.

The agency says the rate increase means families in the program will save money by covering fewer tuition expenses.

The new reimbursement structure may also help child care providers who have struggled financially during the pandemic.

