Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-26 in Orangeburg County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-26 Saturday morning.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-26 Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 142 in Orangeburg County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a pedestrian was standing on I-26 when a 2012 Subaru SUV travelling in the eastbound lanes struck the pedestrian.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were not injured.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Berkeley Co. Sheriff’s Office special DUI prosecutor fired following attempted murder arrest

