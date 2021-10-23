Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on I-26 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-26 Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Saturday morning near mile marker 142 in Orangeburg County.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye says a pedestrian was standing on I-26 when a 2012 Subaru SUV travelling in the eastbound lanes struck the pedestrian.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were not injured.

The victim has not yet been identified.

