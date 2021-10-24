SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 dead, another in custody after nightclub shooting in Marlboro County

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said this happened at around 3:40 a.m. at The Hut, a club located in Bennettsville.

No other details about the shooting were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Authorities say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in West Ashley that injured one...
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in West Ashley
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say two people were aboard a single engine plane...
Fire officials: Two people were aboard single engine plane that crashed in Colleton County
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a...
Deputies continue search for double murder suspect who failed to appear in court

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Alex Murdaugh scheduled to appear in Hampton County court Monday
William Johnson III (left) and Brittany Smalls (right).
2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says