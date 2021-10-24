SC Lottery
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday

Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston Saturday evening, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.(Live 5/File)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston Saturday evening, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near mile marker 214 between the Montague Avenue and Dorchester Road exits.

Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said two vehicles -- a Lexus SUV and a Volkswagen Jetta -- were involved. The SUV overturned in the crash.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Pye said.

The highway patrol is still investigating what caused the crash.

