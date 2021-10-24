7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven people, including three infants, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Beaufort County Sunday morning, the Burton Fire District said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Trask Parkway near Roseida Road in Burton. Two vehicles suffered significant damage, fire officials said in a news release.

All seven people were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. Trask Parkway was closed for more than 30 minutes while crews responded to the scene.

The crash was the second in the area since Saturday evening, the fire district said. The first crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road.

Firefighters also responded to a one-vehicle crash on Stuart Point Road north of Burton around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle hit a home and rolled over, causing minor damage to the home.

No one was seriously hurt in those crashes.

