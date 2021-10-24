SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash

Seven people, including three infants, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following...
Seven people, including three infants, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Beaufort County Sunday morning, the Burton Fire District said.(Live 5)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Seven people, including three infants, were taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash in Beaufort County Sunday morning, the Burton Fire District said.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. on Trask Parkway near Roseida Road in Burton. Two vehicles suffered significant damage, fire officials said in a news release.

All seven people were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. Trask Parkway was closed for more than 30 minutes while crews responded to the scene.

The crash was the second in the area since Saturday evening, the fire district said. The first crash happened just before 5 p.m. Saturday at Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road.

Firefighters also responded to a one-vehicle crash on Stuart Point Road north of Burton around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle hit a home and rolled over, causing minor damage to the home.

No one was seriously hurt in those crashes.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Authorities say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in West Ashley that injured one...
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in West Ashley
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say two people were aboard a single engine plane...
Fire officials: Two people were aboard single engine plane that crashed in Colleton County
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a...
Deputies continue search for double murder suspect who failed to appear in court

Latest News

The public comment period for a proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers to abate flooding in...
Comment period closing for Charleston flood fix plan
A police car.
1 dead, another in custody after nightclub shooting in Marlboro County
Generic image of crash scene
SCHP: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in Florence County crash
The Out of the Darkness Walk increases conversations about suicide prevention.
Riverfront Park hosting suicide prevention and awareness walk