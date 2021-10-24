SC Lottery
Comment period closing for Charleston flood fix plan

The public comment period for a proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers to abate flooding in Charleston, South Carolina is closing.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The public comment period for a proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers to abate flooding in Charleston, South Carolina is closing.

The largest component of the Corps proposal unveiled last year is a seawall that would surround the peninsula, rising 12 feet (3.7 meters) above sea level in an effort to keep out dangerous storm surge during hurricanes.

The agency has also suggested constructing oyster-reef based “living shorelines” and implementing some nonstructural changes such as raising houses.

The Corps says the public has until Monday to comment on a draft feasibility report and environmental impact statement that will be finalized next year.

Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

