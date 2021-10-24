Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the driver of a 2010 Toyota SUV was heading north on Highway 15 when they ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Further details were not available Sunday evening.

The highway patrol is still investigating the crash and has not released the driver’s name.

