SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House

Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House
Group of runners honor fallen military service members at State House(WIS)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After running for more than 100 miles through the state, a group of runners honored fallen military service members and their families at the state’s capital.

“Run for the Fallen” planned the journey from Charleston to Columbia to honor those who died in the Iraq War.

The runners began their journey on Friday, calling out the names of hundreds of South Carolina service members who passed away during the war.

Families and friends of those who were killed were invited to attend the run.

“I think it’s important for the surviving family members and for the public,” said Tim Derrick, son of a service member who was killed in the line of duty. “They can see that there’s families that lost loved ones serving our country. And it’s not only for our freedom, but it’s also for everyone else’s.”

The ceremony at the State House included families of fallen military members. Families received flags that say “Honor and Remember” with their family member’s names.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Authorities say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in West Ashley that injured one...
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in West Ashley
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say two people were aboard a single engine plane...
Fire officials: Two people were aboard single engine plane that crashed in Colleton County
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a...
Deputies continue search for double murder suspect who failed to appear in court

Latest News

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
The public comment period for a proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers to abate flooding in...
Comment period closing for Charleston flood fix plan
A police car.
1 dead, another in custody after nightclub shooting in Marlboro County
Generic image of crash scene
SCHP: 1 killed, 3 others hurt in Florence County crash