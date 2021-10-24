SC Lottery
Lowcountry medical centers collect more than 280 pounds of medications on Drug Take Back Day

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials across the Lowcountry and across the nation took part in the latest Drug Take Back Day Saturday in an effort to keep potentially dangerous medications from being misused.

At Trident Medical Center and Summerville Medical Center, officials collected more than 30 pounds of controlled medications and more than 250 pounds of uncontrolled medications, spokesperson Rod Whiting said.

“Medications, both controlled narcotics and even over-the-counter medicines that linger in a household medicine cabinet, are easy to et in the hands of the wrong individual, they can expire and be inappropriately used, so getting medicines that have no more value to the individual out of that house and to an event like ‘Crush the Crisis (Opioid Take Back Day’ is very, very important,” Trident Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs said.

Those who want to dispose of no longer needed medications who missed Saturday’s events can still safely dispose of them at more than 13,000 locations nationwide, the Drug Enforcement Agency said. For more information, click here.

