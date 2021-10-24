SC Lottery
Riverfront Park hosting suicide prevention and awareness walk

By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Volunteers will gather in North Charleston on Sunday afternoon to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The “Out of the Darkness” walk is an annual event to support education and support programs from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization says its goal is to reduce the annual suicide rate by 20 percent in the United States by the year 2025.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” AFSP South Carolina Chapter Board Member and Walk Chair Regina Creech said.

This year’s event is being held Sunday at Riverfront Park in North Charleston and is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

These walks are held across the country each year.

According to organizers, last year’s walk raised 21 million dollars for suicide prevention

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

