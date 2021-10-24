SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warm and pleasant today ahead of several rain chances next week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the weekend, bringing us plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Our pattern will turn more unsettled as we head into next week. A cold front will approach the area on Monday, bringing with it a few showers through early Tuesday morning. An even stronger cold front with an area of low pressure will bring us widespread showers and storms on Thursday, perhaps lingering into the weekend keeping clouds and rain chances around. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part as we head into next week with more clouds.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 65.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84, Low 62.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 74, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms Likely. High 75, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 73, Low 54.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Authorities say they are investigating a Friday night shooting in West Ashley that injured one...
Deputies investigating Friday night shooting in West Ashley
Officials with Colleton County Fire and Rescue say two people were aboard a single engine plane...
Fire officials: Two people were aboard single engine plane that crashed in Colleton County
The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office says they are “exhausting all resources” searching for a...
Deputies continue search for double murder suspect who failed to appear in court
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 9
Lowcountry High School Football - Week 9

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Friday forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast