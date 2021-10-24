Warm and pleasant today ahead of several rain chances next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the weekend, bringing us plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s. Our pattern will turn more unsettled as we head into next week. A cold front will approach the area on Monday, bringing with it a few showers through early Tuesday morning. An even stronger cold front with an area of low pressure will bring us widespread showers and storms on Thursday, perhaps lingering into the weekend keeping clouds and rain chances around. Highs will be in the 70s for the most part as we head into next week with more clouds.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 82, Low 65.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84, Low 62.

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 76, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 74, Low 59.

THURSDAY: Scattered Rain & Storms Likely. High 75, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 73, Low 54.

