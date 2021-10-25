2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Elsey Drive. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said a person in a vehicle fired shots at a home, hitting two men on the front porch.

Both men were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Knapp said.

Another home was hit by gunfire but no one else was hurt.

One person was also injured in a shooting on the same block Friday night.

The sheriff’s office said a person was shot in the leg while sitting on a porch. That person also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not immediately clear if the shootings are connected.

The sheriff’s office said it does not have a detailed suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

