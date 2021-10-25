Charleston Co. elementary schools no longer offering virtual learning Zoom links

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elementary Students at schools in the Charleston County School District will no longer have zoom links for live instruction starting Monday, school district officials said.

Teachers in the district want to focus on in-person instruction, the district said.

They said staff will continue to check in with students who are not attending classes in person to make sure they don’t fall behind.

The district said they will now only offer the links for middle and high schools on a limited basis.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.