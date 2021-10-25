SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. elementary schools no longer offering virtual learning Zoom links

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Elementary Students at schools in the Charleston County School District will no longer have zoom links for live instruction starting Monday, school district officials said.

Teachers in the district want to focus on in-person instruction, the district said.

They said staff will continue to check in with students who are not attending classes in person to make sure they don’t fall behind.

The district said they will now only offer the links for middle and high schools on a limited basis.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center Monday afternoon as part of...
Charleston’s Hollings Cancer Center prepares for visit from first lady Dr. Jill Biden
Mount Pleasant Police say traffic is moving again on the Ben Sawyer Bridge.
Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after brief shutdown
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive...
Female inmate’s death investigated at Charleston County jail
North Charleston Police say a man is facing multiple charges in a pair of incidents of vandalism.
Man accused of vandalism, stalking at North Charleston home