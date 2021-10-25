Classroom Champions: Elementary school teacher needs math tools for her classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fifth grade Pinehurst Elementary school teacher Samantha Krasevic has a diverse group of 20 students from different countries.

Krasevic says teaching her kids while trying to balance a language barrier can sometimes be difficult, but she says when it comes to subjects like learning math her students have jumped to the challenge and have excelled.

“We have a big Hispanic population so sometimes there can be a language barrier. With math you don’t always have to have the English to get across numbers and certain manipulatives,” Krasevic says.

She says as a teacher she has always noticed math is a struggle for some students. By adding in manipulatives and hands on learning tools Krasevic says they can bring math to life.

She says it gives students the exposure they need to fully understand what’s being taught.

“Having real world experiences like money pieces and multiplication flash cards to relate to the real world later on is something I want in my classroom. Instead of just a worksheet there are many ways to learn math not just one,” Krasevic said.

Krasevic says the use of multiplication board games, card games, and hands-on materials will help students practice their math skills daily. She says while enriching their learning experience she hopes her project entitled “the Limit does not exist” helps her students strive and thrive in math.

All donations made to this project are being matched but her project still needs $283 to be fully funded. You can help this class of 5th graders at Pinehurst elementary by clicking right here.

All donations are tax deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

