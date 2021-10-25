SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dads spend time in Louisiana high school after 23 students were arrested in string of violence

They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts spending time at the school in Shreveport, Louisiana, greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning, rather than fighting.
They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts spending time at the school...
They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts spending time at the school in Shreveport, Louisiana, greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning, rather than fighting.(Source: CBS News)
By Steve Hartman - CBS News
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (CBS News) - After a violent week of fighting in school that saw 23 students arrested in three days, Southwood High School parents knew something had to change.

Some dads decided to take matters into their own hands. They formed Dads on Duty — a group of about 40 dads who take shifts spending time at the school in Shreveport, Louisiana, greeting students in the morning and helping maintain a positive environment for learning, rather than fighting.

The students say it’s working — and the numbers prove it. There hasn’t been a single incident on campus since the dads showed up.

And though none of the dads have degrees in school counseling or criminal justice, they do have some relevant experience.

“We’re dads. We decided the best people who can take care of our kids are who? Are us,” Michael LaFitte, who started Dads on Duty, said.

Now, any negative energy that enters the building has to run the gauntlet of good parenting.

“I immediately felt a form of safety,” one of the students said. “We stopped fighting; people started going to class.”

“You ever heard of ‘a look?’” one student asked while describing a “power” they claimed all dads have.

But it’s not just the firm stares and stern warnings — it’s also the dad jokes.

“They just make funny jokes like, ‘Oh, hey, your shoe is untied,’ but it’s really not untied,” a student commented.

“They hate it! They’re so embarrassed by it,” LaFitte said of the students.

And it’s that perfect mix of tough love and gentle ribbing that dads do so well that has helped transform this school.

“The school has just been happy — and you can feel it,” a student said.

And now the dads plan to keep going to Southwood indefinitely.

“Because not everybody has a father figure at home – or a male, period, in their life. So just to be here makes a big difference,” the dads said.

They’d like to start chapters of Dads on Duty throughout Louisiana — and hope to eventually take on schools across the country — without a fight.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
COVID cases falling, but trouble signs arise as winter looms
The first shooting happened at a home on Elsey Drive on Friday night and injured a 19-year-old...
Two juveniles, man shot at the same address in two separate incidents over the weekend
Facebook confronting a growing crisis
Facebook confronting a growing crisis
FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017 photo, a Hertz rental car logo is seen on the front of a...
Hertz order for Teslas ranks among biggest-ever electric vehicle purchases
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister