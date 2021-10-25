SC Lottery
Three people transported to the hospital following head on vehicle crash on Pawleys Island

Authorities say three people have been transported to the hospital following a head on vehicle...
Authorities say three people have been transported to the hospital following a head on vehicle crash on Pawleys Island Monday afternoon.(Midway Fire Rescue)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say three people have been transported to the hospital following a head on vehicle crash on Pawleys Island Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 9094 Ocean Highway just south of the South Causeway.

According to Midway Fire Rescue officials, one person suffered life-threatening injuries, while two others are in critical condition.

Emergency officials are asking motorists to stay away from Highway 17 on Pawleys Island and take Kings River Road as an alternate route.

