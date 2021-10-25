Female inmate’s death investigated at Charleston County jail

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive in her cell early Monday morning.

At around 3:15 a.m., deputies said they were conducting rounds at the Al Cannon Detention Center and found the woman.

The woman spent two weeks at the facility, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp stated.

The sheriff’s office asked for an independent investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, which is normal protocol, according to the release.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the inmate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

