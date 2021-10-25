SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after brief shutdown

Mount Pleasant Police say traffic is moving again on the Ben Sawyer Bridge.
Mount Pleasant Police say traffic is moving again on the Ben Sawyer Bridge.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say traffic is moving again on the Ben Sawyer Bridge.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said the bridge had been temporarily closed in both directions. The bridge reopened just after 2 p.m.

Police said the closure was the result of a vehicle that collided with an arm designed to block traffic when the bridge closed. Crews inspected the arm out of an abundance of caution to confirm no damage, police said.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center Monday afternoon as part of...
Charleston’s Hollings Cancer Center prepares for visit from first lady Dr. Jill Biden
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive...
Female inmate’s death investigated at Charleston County jail
North Charleston Police say a man is facing multiple charges in a pair of incidents of vandalism.
Man accused of vandalism, stalking at North Charleston home
Elementary Students at schools in the Charleston County School District will no longer have...
Charleston Co. elementary schools no longer offering virtual learning Zoom links