Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after brief shutdown

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say traffic is moving again on the Ben Sawyer Bridge.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m., police said the bridge had been temporarily closed in both directions. The bridge reopened just after 2 p.m.

Police said the closure was the result of a vehicle that collided with an arm designed to block traffic when the bridge closed. Crews inspected the arm out of an abundance of caution to confirm no damage, police said.

The Ben Sawyer Bridge is closed temporarily in both directions. Use alternative routes. #chstrfc ^wm — Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) October 25, 2021

