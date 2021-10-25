SC Lottery
First lady to make two stops during Charleston visit

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National...
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National Summit on Adult Literacy at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Summer Huechtker
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center before going to Joint Base Charleston.

Biden’s visit to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Cancer Center Director and Dean Dr. Raymond DuBois says Biden is very passionate about breast cancer awareness and research and says her visit will bring national attention to the center and the issue.

“We do see a lot of minority patients, or patients that come from underserved areas,” he said. “She’s very passionate about trying to do what she can to improve health and equity, especially in the cancer field.”

During the secure visit, DuBois says they plan to showcase their work at the Hollings Cancer Center.

He says they will present to the First Lady their community outreach program, which is based out of several Black churches in the area. They host training about cancer screenings and healthy lifestyles. Those who receive this training then go out and teach others.

DuBois says the first lady will meet some of the staff and students here, including students from their HBCU pipeline program, which she says she is very interested in learning about.

Dubois says the Hollings Center ranks now in the US News and World Report’s top 40 best hospitals. He says Biden will hear about exciting new research where one scientist here has discovered a monoclonal antibody drug for treating breast cancer.

She is expected to arrive at MUSC around 2:45 p.m.

From there, she will travel to Joint Base Charleston to host a Joint Forces event where she will meet military families. She is set to arrive at the base at around 4:30 p.m.

Biden arrived in Charleston Sunday night and is set to return to the nation’s capital Monday night.

Earlier this month, she visited Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Charles B. Jackson.

During that visit, she spoke of renewing her faith after the loss of the Bidens’ son, Beau, who died from brain cancer in 2015. She said she felt “betrayed” and “broken” after his death.

But she said that changed in May 2019, when she and her husband, President Joe Biden, visited the church during a campaign stop and heard Jackson preaching. She said Jackson’s wife, Robin, asked to be her prayer partner.

