Former CofC shortstop Oliver Marmol named Manager of the Cardinals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oliver Marmol, who played collegiately at the College of Charleston from 2005-2007 has been named the new manager of the St. Louis Cardinals the team announced on Monday morning.

Marmol, who becomes the 51st manager in team history, is now also the youngest manager in the major leagues at just 35 years old.

“This is an exciting day,” Marmol told CofC Athletics. “I am honored to sit here and be presented with this opportunity. The DeWitt family have built a winning tradition and a rich history here that is absolutely remarkable. For them to trust me as a caretaker of that legacy is incredibly humbling.”

An All-SoCon selection in 2007, Marmol played 3 seasons with the Cougars batting .327 with 11 homers and 102 RBI. He ranks in the top 10 in program history in doubles, triples, stolen bases and runs scored.

“Everyone here at the College is ecstatic for Oli,” current CofC head coach Chad Holbrook said. “When a former player and representative of our baseball program becomes a manager in the Major Leagues, all you can say is wow! It just goes to show you that character, work ethic and persistence often get rewarded. Everyone associated with our program could not be happier for him and we know he will do an incredible job.”

Marmol was selected by the Cardinals in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft and played 3 seasons in the organization before transitioning to a coaching role. He spent 5 seasons as a minor league manager before moving up to the majors and working as the first base coach for St. Louis for the last 2 seasons.

