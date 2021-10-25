SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Former CofC shortstop Oliver Marmol named Manager of the Cardinals

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Oliver Marmol watches from the dugout in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, in this Friday, July 2, 2021, file photo. The Cardinals plan to announce Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, that bench coach Oliver Marmol will be promoted to replace fired manager Mike Shildt, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the team hadn't revealed the hiring publicy. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Oliver Marmol, who played collegiately at the College of Charleston from 2005-2007 has been named the new manager of the St. Louis Cardinals the team announced on Monday morning.

Marmol, who becomes the 51st manager in team history, is now also the youngest manager in the major leagues at just 35 years old.

“This is an exciting day,” Marmol told CofC Athletics. “I am honored to sit here and be presented with this opportunity. The DeWitt family have built a winning tradition and a rich history here that is absolutely remarkable. For them to trust me as a caretaker of that legacy is incredibly humbling.”

An All-SoCon selection in 2007, Marmol played 3 seasons with the Cougars batting .327 with 11 homers and 102 RBI. He ranks in the top 10 in program history in doubles, triples, stolen bases and runs scored.

“Everyone here at the College is ecstatic for Oli,” current CofC head coach Chad Holbrook said. “When a former player and representative of our baseball program becomes a manager in the Major Leagues, all you can say is wow! It just goes to show you that character, work ethic and persistence often get rewarded. Everyone associated with our program could not be happier for him and we know he will do an incredible job.”

Marmol was selected by the Cardinals in the 6th round of the 2007 MLB Draft and played 3 seasons in the organization before transitioning to a coaching role. He spent 5 seasons as a minor league manager before moving up to the majors and working as the first base coach for St. Louis for the last 2 seasons.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, center, watches his team play during the second half...
Panthers lift Darnold vs. Giants, Rhule wants more from QB
South Carolina falls to 4-4 on the season with a loss to Texas A&M on Saturday
Wydermyer scores twice as No. 17 A&M routs Gamecocks 44-14
South Carolina Stings Swamp Rabbits in Season Opener
VIDEO: South Carolina Stings Swamp Rabbits in Season Opener
North Alabama cruises past Charleston Southern 45-22
VIDEO: North Alabama cruises past Charleston Southern 45-22