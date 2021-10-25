SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Historic Beaufort church gets $250,000 preservation grant

Beaufort's Tabernacle Baptist Church was among 15 churches that secured grants through The...
Beaufort's Tabernacle Baptist Church was among 15 churches that secured grants through The National Fund for Sacred Places.(Google Earth)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - A 158-year-old Beaufort church has been given a $250,000 grant through a national program aimed at preserving historic houses of worship.

Tabernacle Baptist Church was among 15 churches that secured grants through the National Fund for Sacred Places. It was the only South Carolina house of worship to receive a grant this year, according to the organization’s website.

Tabernacle Baptist was officially organized in 1863 as the first Baptist church for African Americans in Beaufort, but the building actually dates to 1811.  

The Rev. Kenneth Hodges said the money will be used to pay for building repairs at the church. The church is in the separate process of raising $500,000 for a Harriet Tubman sculpture.

The organization says in addition to the grant funds, the 14 to 16 churches that are selected each year will receive training, planning grants and pro-bono consulting services to make sure projects are well-planned and capital campaigns are successful.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
William Johnson III (left) and Brittany Smalls (right).
2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy's National...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden to make two stops during Charleston visit
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nearly 349K attended this year's SC State Fair despite pandemic
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: First lady Dr. Jill Biden visiting Lowcountry Monday
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 349,000 people visited the South Carolina State...
Nearly 349K attend SC State Fair despite pandemic