SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Homeowner charged in slaying of motorist in his driveway

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil...
Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas.(Source: Caldwell County Sheriff's Office/Facebook via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINDALE, Texas (CNN) - A Texas homeowner is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who had parked in his driveway.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi, a Moroccan national who had pulled into his driveway in Martindale, Texas. He turned himself in Friday morning, was booked and then released on bond less than two hours later.

Turner told police Dghoughi was armed at the time of the Oct. 11 incident, but investigators found no gun in the car, according to The Associated Press.

The victim’s girlfriend believes he was lost and had just pulled over to look up directions.

Dghoughi’s family has expressed anger it took almost two weeks for Turner to be arrested over the fatal incident.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
William Johnson III (left) and Brittany Smalls (right).
2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden
First Lady Jill Biden lands in Charleston ahead of visits to Joint Base Charleston, MUSC
The public comment period for a proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers to abate flooding in...
Comment period closing for Charleston flood fix plan
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning