Investigators arrest two more suspects in shooting that killed 2 women, injured another

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields (right) of Orangeburg and Trevon Dixon (left) of Columbia, both 19.(OCSO)
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields (right) of Orangeburg and Trevon Dixon (left) of Columbia, both 19.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have announced the arrest of two more suspects for the murder of two women.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields of Orangeburg and Trevon Dixon of Columbia, both 19.

Each have been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with a September ambush shooting that left two women dead and another injured.

“We haven’t stopped since that initial call came in early that morning,” Ravenell said. “We have followed the leads until we came up with these two being there during this senseless and tragic shooting.”

Ravenell said 18-year-old Jamore Ellison of Orangeburg is facing the same charges after he was taken into custody earlier this month.

The charges are the result of an early morning Coleman Avenue shooting on Sept. 12. Investigators learned four women were fired on as they traveled toward their homes around 3:40 a.m. and were cut off by another vehicle.

“Fields and Dixon were formally charged and presented their rights during a hearing on Monday,” OCSO officials said. “Ravenell said the investigation is ongoing.”

Ravenell said 18-year-old Jamore Ellison of Orangeburg is facing the same charges after he was taken into custody earlier this month.(OCSO)
Ravenell said 18-year-old Jamore Ellison of Orangeburg is facing the same charges after he was taken into custody earlier this month.(OCSO)

