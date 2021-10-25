SC Lottery
Man accused of vandalism, stalking at North Charleston home

North Charleston Police say a man is facing multiple charges in a pair of incidents of vandalism.
North Charleston Police say a man is facing multiple charges in a pair of incidents of vandalism.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man is facing multiple charges in a pair of incidents of vandalism.

Anthony Simmons is charged with second-degree burglary, stalking and two counts of malicious injury to personal property, according to jail records.

An incident report states Simmons was at the home on Stark Lane on Saturday when officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to a report of vandalism. The responding officers saw Simmons and found out he was wanted by the department in a separate incident, the report states.

On the scene, police saw the victim yelling at Simmons, and later the victim’s son told police he saw Simmons break a window and then leave through the backyard, the report states.

The victim’s son showed the officers video of Simmons on the property throwing a small weight then fleeing the property, officers said.

Before this incident, police say the victim was making a different vandalism report after her tires were slashed at a Dorchester Road business a few blocks away.

Simmons was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

