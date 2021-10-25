SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Man serving overseas with U.S. Army charged with grandparents’ murder in SC

On June 21, 2020, Chester County deputies were called to a home on Doe Street in Richburg, where the bodies of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers were found.
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott
Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott(Source: Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 205 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 1 second.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A man serving overseas in the U.S. Army has been arrested and charged with the 2020 murder of grandparents in Chester County, authorities said.

According to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey, 24-year-old Gene Alexander “Alex” Scott, of Columbia, S.C., is charged with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

On June 21, 2020, Chester County deputies were called to a home on Doe Street in Richburg, where the bodies of 61-year-old Gene Rogers and 78-year-old Billie Rogers were found, authorities said.

On Oct. 21 of this year, the Chester County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Scott with the murders, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Within hours of the arrest orders being signed, the U.S. Army was notified and Scott, who was serving in Germany, was taken into custody by military police, authorities said.

On Oct. 23, Scott was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office by military police once he arrived at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, according to law enforcement.

He is currently being held in the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, deputies said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

The first shooting happened at a home on Elsey Drive on Friday night and injured a 19-year-old...
Two juveniles, man shot at the same address in two separate incidents over the weekend
First lady Dr. Jill Biden will be visiting Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon. This comes...
WATCH LIVE: First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston
The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 is continuing in South Carolina but the number of...
SC reports 3-day total of below 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths
Mount Pleasant Police say traffic is moving again on the Ben Sawyer Bridge.
Ben Sawyer Bridge reopens after brief shutdown
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive...
Female inmate’s death investigated at Charleston County jail