Nearly 349K attend SC State Fair despite pandemic

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 349,000 people visited the South Carolina State Fair this year, fair organizers said Sunday.(SCSF)
By Logan Reigstad
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 349,000 people visited the South Carolina State Fair this year, fair organizers said Sunday.

The event returned in full this year after shifting to a drive-through only affair last year due to the pandemic.

Over its 12-day run, 348,701 guests visited the fair.

“We could not be more pleased with this year’s fair after what has been a challenging year for everyone,” fair general manager Nancy Smith said in a news release. “Lots of people understandably are continuing to make the decisions they think are best for their families, and the fact that we have remained South Carolina’s largest event says a lot about the significant value the fair holds for so many.”

The fair is set to return next year from Oct. 12-23.

