SC man indicted in assault on law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT
WASHINGTON (WCSC) - A South Carolina man has been indicted on charges related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress that was set to confirm the electoral votes from the presidential election.

George Amos Tenney III, 35, of Anderson, S.C., was indicted on three felony charges, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, civil disorder, and obstructing an official proceeding, as well six other misdemeanor charges.

A second man, Darrell Youngers, 32, of Cleveland, Texas, is charged with four misdemeanor offenses.

Both men were arrested on June 29, 2021, following the filing of a criminal complaint. They will be arraigned on a future date in the District of Columbia.

Court documents state Tenney wrote on Facebook before Jan. 6, “It’s starting to look like we may siege the capital building [sic] and [C]ongress if the electoral votes don’t go right. We are forming plans for every scenario.”

Tenney and Youngers were captured on video as they moved through the U.S. Capitol together on Jan 6, entering by approximately 2:19 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart’s office.

Prosecutors say Tenney and Youngers eventually made their way to the East Rotunda doors where Tenney sought to force open the doors from inside, despite police efforts to keep them closed, and helped rioters amassed outside get into the building.

He is also accused of grabbing an employee of the House Sergeant at Arms, locking arms with a U.S. Capitol Police officer, and pushing another Capitol Police officer.

Tenney and Youngers eventually retreated into the Rotunda, the release states.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Greenville, S.C. Resident Agency and Houston Field Office, as well as the Metropolitan Police Department. Significant assistance was provided by the U.S. Capitol Police.

In the nine months since Jan. 6, more than 650 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 190 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

