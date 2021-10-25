SC reports 3-day total of below 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 is continuing in South Carolina but the number of deaths rose slightly, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported a total of 2,303 new cases, a drop of almost 30% from the previous Monday’s three-day total. DHEC only reports new data on weekdays, which means every Monday’s report includes three days’ worth of details. Since the agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, the data released on Monday covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

DHEC the 3,277 new cases included 1,681 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 622 verified through rapid tests.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 534 276 810 Friday 585 224 809 Saturday 562 122 684 TOTAL 1,681 622 2,303

DHEC reported a total of 91 deaths, 10 more than the previous Monday total. Of those 91, 80 were listed as confirmed and the remaining 11 were listed as probable.

Day Confirmed Probable Total Thursday 32 4 36 Friday 46 6 52 Saturday 2 1 3 TOTAL 80 11 91

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 18 deaths; 17 were confirmed and one was being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry County Confirmed Probable Total Deaths Beaufort 1 1 2 Berkeley 5 0 5 Charleston 6 0 6 Colleton 1 0 1 Dorchester 4 0 4 Georgetown 0 0 0 Williamsburg 0 0 0 TOTAL 17 1 17







Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.