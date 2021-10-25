SC Lottery
SC reports 3-day total of below 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 91 deaths

Number of new cases, percent-positive rate on the decline
The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 is continuing in South Carolina but the number of deaths rose slightly, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The downward trend in new cases of COVID-19 is continuing in South Carolina but the number of deaths rose slightly, according to the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The state reported a total of 2,303 new cases, a drop of almost 30% from the previous Monday’s three-day total. DHEC only reports new data on weekdays, which means every Monday’s report includes three days’ worth of details. Since the agency reports numbers on a 48-hour delay, the data released on Monday covers the previous Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

DHEC the 3,277 new cases included 1,681 cases confirmed through PCR tests and another 622 verified through rapid tests.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday534276810
Friday585224809
Saturday562122684
TOTAL1,6816222,303

DHEC reported a total of 91 deaths, 10 more than the previous Monday total. Of those 91, 80 were listed as confirmed and the remaining 11 were listed as probable.

DayConfirmedProbableTotal
Thursday32436
Friday46652
Saturday213
TOTAL801191

Among Lowcountry counties, DHEC reported a total of 18 deaths; 17 were confirmed and one was being investigated as probable.

Lowcountry CountyConfirmedProbableTotal Deaths
Beaufort112
Berkeley505
Charleston606
Colleton101
Dorchester404
Georgetown000
Williamsburg000
TOTAL17117


Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

