SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home. Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7, who had apparently been abandoned by adults.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child and three abandoned children have been found in an apartment.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and was inside the home.

Deputies responded and found the body, as well as the teen and two other siblings, ages 10 and 7.

The sheriff says it appears the surviving children had been abandoned by adults and were fending for each other.

The mother of the children and her boyfriend were later located and were being questioned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators are working to piece together what led to a deadly plane crash in Colleton County...
Victim identified in deadly Colleton County plane crash
Two people were hospitalized following a rollover crash on Interstate 26 in North Charleston...
2 hurt in rollover crash on I-26 Saturday
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway by Roseida Road Sunday...
7 people, including 3 infants, suffer minor injuries in Beaufort Co. Crash
William Johnson III (left) and Brittany Smalls (right).
2 arrested in deadly Lady’s Island shooting, sheriff’s office says
A driver died in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County late Sunday morning, the South...
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Sunday morning

Latest News

Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 25, 2021, to voice their...
Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency
Beaufort's Tabernacle Baptist Church was among 15 churches that secured grants through The...
Historic Beaufort church gets $250,000 preservation grant
Human-incurred carbon dioxide emissions, which result mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil...
UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11 could be available in early November