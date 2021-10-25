Sunny and cooler over the next few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front to our west will keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast this afternoon and evening. With some sunshine, temperatures will be near 80 degrees this afternoon. The front will move through overnight bringing a return to sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures will turn cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. High pressure will be in control so expect plenty of sunshine both days. Another storm system will head our way with the chance of rain and storms Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening. This front will slowly pull away Friday and Saturday but some leftover moisture, in the form of clouds and a few showers, may linger for a few days. Gradually, sunshine will be on the increase for our Halloween weekend with cooler weather expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday. Trick or treating weather looks cool and dry for Sunday evening with temperatures falling to 60° by late in the evening.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Slight Chance of PM Rain. High 80, Low 61.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 75, Low 49.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely, Especially in the Afternoon & Evening. High 74, Low 58.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 69, Low 54.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Cool. High 67, Low 51.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 70, Low 52.

