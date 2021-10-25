SC Lottery
Tidelands Health doctors expect initial spike in flu cases this year

Unlike last year, doctors at Tidelands Health say they expect an initial spike in flu cases this year.(KFYR)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Unlike last year, doctors at Tidelands Health say they expect an initial spike in flu cases this year.

According to Tidelands Health experts, the lack of an initial spike last year was largely because everyone was still masked up. However, many masking restrictions are relaxed this year.

With people letting their guard down a little more, a spike in the number of cases throughout the flu season is expected. Doctors say the best way to prevent getting sick is by receiving the flu vaccine, but there are some other measures you will want to take as well.

“Make sure that doesn’t spread in the community, and again what we have been doing in the last year with mask and hand sanitizer is going to help prevent it from continuing into the next season as well,” said Dr. Sean Nguyen, a family medicine physician with Tidelands Health.

This year, many people are asking whether they can receive both the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot at the same time.

“The FDA says you can get both shots at the same time, if you’re strong enough in the same arm or separate arms. We are OK even if they want to wait a week. The important thing is just getting both vaccines. I leave it up to the patients, but you can get both of them,” said Nguyen.

If you are looking to get a flu shot, now is the time to do it.

You can come to any Tidelands Health location or any local pharmacy the receive the shot.

