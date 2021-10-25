SC Lottery
Two juveniles, man shot at the same address in two separate incidents over the weekend

The first shooting happened at a home on Elsey Drive on Friday night and injured a 19-year-old man, while the second shooting happened at the same residence Sunday night and injured two juveniles.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say a total of three people were injured in two separate shootings at a West Ashley home over the weekend.

The first shooting happened at a home on Elsey Drive on Friday night and injured a 19-year-old man, while the second shooting happened at the same residence Sunday night and injured two juveniles.

Detectives are investigating the extent of the connection between them, and said the shootings were not random.

“There is no information indicating a lingering threat to the broader community,” CCSO officials said. “Detectives are still investigating the motive.”

There is no detailed suspect description available.

“Cooperation from our community is crucial in such investigations,” the sheriff’s office said. “We encourage anyone who has information about these incidents to reach out to us directly or anonymously.”

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (843) 202-1700 or dispatch at (843) 743-7200 after hours. For those who want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Late Friday night, deputies responded to a home on the 800 block of Elsey Drive for a shooting and located the victim who was struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to MUSC.

Then late Sunday night, deputies responded to the same home for a shooting and received a report that someone had shot at the house. The responding deputy found two juveniles who had been struck by gunfire.

One juvenile suffered a grazing wound to his eyebrow and a gunshot wound to his leg. The other juvenile had “fragmentation” injuries to his back. Both were transported to MUSC. The sheriff’s office report states that witnesses said that the victims were involved in a fight recently in school.

