Wet start to the work week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A developing storm system off the Southeast coast is the reason for a wet start to the brand new work and school week. Grab the umbrellas out the door this morning! Rain will become spottier toward lunch time as this low pressure system starts to pull away from our area. A cold front to our west will keep a slight chance of rain in the forecast this afternoon and evening. The front will move through overnight bringing a return to sunshine on Tuesday. Temperatures will turn cooler on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Another storm system will head our way with the chance of rain and storms Thursday. This front will slowly pull away Friday and Saturday but some leftover moisture, in the form of clouds and a few showers, may linger for a few days. Gradually, sunshine will be on the increase for our Halloween weekend with cooler weather expected. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees on Sunday. Trick or treating weather looks cool and dry for Sunday evening with temperatures falling to 60° by late in the evening.

TODAY: AM Rain Likely, PM Partial Clearing. Slight Chance of PM Rain. High 80.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 70.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely. High 75.

FRIDAY: Sun and Clouds. Slight Chance of Rain. High 70.

SATURDAY: Sun and Clouds. Cool. High 67.

HALLOWEEN: Mostly Sunny and Cool. High 70.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.