Another storm system to bring rain, storms Thursday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moves offshore of the Lowcountry this morning and cooler weather will move in throughout the day. A few early morning clouds will give way to lots of sunshine, lower humidity and a slight drop in temperatures. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon. A clear sky tonight will lead to a much cooler start tomorrow morning. Lows will drop into the 40s inland, 50s along the coast. Quiet weather will continue Wednesday before our next storm system heads our way for Thursday. Clouds will increase Thursday with the chance of showers and storms increasing by the afternoon and evening. A few storms may be strong to severe. A cold front will move through Thursday night bringing an end to the storm threat but clouds and a few spotty showers may linger into Friday and Saturday. Cooler temperatures will be the big story late this week with highs in the 60s Friday and Saturday. Sunshine will return Sunday for Halloween with highs near 70 degrees.

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Rain/Storms Likely. High 75.

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 68.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Small Chance of a Shower. High 67.

HALLOWEEN: Sunny Sky. High 70.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.