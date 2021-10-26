Avondale space makeover to bring new businesses, restaurants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An Avondale space along Savannah Highway is being remodeled and expected to bring more restaurants and retail space to the area.

This 1950s building was previously used as the Helping Kids with Cancer Thrift Store and before that, Rodenberg’s grocery store.

It sits at 835 Savannah Highway, across from the Triangle Char and Bar. The tall post at the site is now pink and it touts the word,” Victory.” The space is split into four different uses on the bottom floor.

Twin City Capital Company President J.J. Lamberson said the first new tenant will be a restaurant called Poke Burri, which is expected to open before the end of the year.

The second business is called Sweathouz, a sauna studio with one location already in Indigo Square in Mount Pleasant.

Lamberson said they signed their third tenant, a breakfast restaurant called Ruby Sunshine, on Monday night. They have locations in Tennessee, Alabama, and North Carolina.

He also said they will have 10 private executive suites that will be available for lease on the second floor, hopefully by the end of the year.

The space is called victory because the original developer of Byrnes Downs and some of the surrounding areas more than 75 years ago involved the name Victory, which helped Lamberson choose the name.

They wanted something distinct and iconic to represent the space while also keeping some of its past style, Lamberson said. He added that the logo, font, and color are related to being a semi-Art Deco building and its architecture and logo match that same vibe.

Lamberson said he’s excited to bring these new businesses and restaurants to the Avondale neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.