Charleston Co. schools teams up with MUSC to provide glasses for kids in need

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has partnered with MUSC to help kids see better in the classroom.

“Vision to Learn” is a program that provides free eye screenings, exams, and glasses to kids in need at title one schools. It has several programs throughout the country, and now it’s helping kids in Charleston County.

Volunteer Fundraiser Henry Blackford said in a video posted by CCSD that he saw a TV segment about Vision to Learn in Baltimore. He said he thought it would work well in Charleston, and it hopefully could help kids get more out of their education.

Now, CCSD said over 4,000 students have been screened in 13 schools in the district. Over 260 pairs of glasses have been ordered so far and over 100 of those have been already handed out to students.

Director of nursing services Ellen Nitz said in a Board of Trustees meeting that there’s four steps to the program.

First, there’s an initial screening process for all children for any vision issues. Then they will look and do further exams on those who need them. If they see anything that they think needs further evaluation, they’ll reach out to their local partners to have the child examined there. After that, that child will get a free pair of glasses if they need them.

Nitz said some of the children didn’t even realize they needed glasses until they actually had them.

