Charleston County deputies searching for three missing girls

Left to right: Jaekle, Madison Smith, and Mariah Smith
Left to right: Jaekle, Madison Smith, and Mariah Smith(CCSO)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three missing girls in the Lincolnville area.

Authorities are searching for 8-year-old Mariah Smith, 9-year-old Madison Smith, and 11-year-old Haydin Jaekle.

Charleston County deputies responded around 3:48 p.m. after three girls were reported missing after getting off a school bus on East Owens Drive in Lincolnville, a report states.

“They were possibly seen in the Highway 78 area,” CCSO officials said. “No foul play is suspected at this time.”

The sheriff’s office is looking for the following:

  • Mariah Smith, 8, wearing a purple jacket and camo shirt, with brown hair.
  • Madison Smith, 9, wearing a purple shirt with stars and pink pants, with brown hair.
  • Haydin Jaekle, 11, wearing a green shirt and yellow hoodie, with blond hair.

“The Sheriff’s Office has sent its helicopter and K-9 units, along with detectives and patrol deputies, to look for the girls,” CCSO official ssaid. “Anyone who sees the girls can call 911. Anyone with other information can call dispatch at 843-743-7200.”

