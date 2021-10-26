Charleston County schools working with health officials on vaccines

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is now working with medical providers to line up COVID vaccines for kids aged 5 to 11 between now and the Christmas holidays.

The superintendent report stated that the downward trend when it comes to COVID cases is continuing, and the positive testing rate is three tenths of a point from being considered low.

COVID Testing is being offered six days a week.

School nurses are coordinating with pharmacies, and several schools have already offered the booster shot for staff.

The district is working on a plan to provide COVID vaccines for 5 to 11 year olds between now and the Christmas holidays. The FDA is considering approval for those vaccines now.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.