The Citadel’s Hayden Brown Named SoCon Preseason Player of the Year

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Citadel forward Hayden Brown has been named the Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year in a vote by the league’s head coaches, it was announced at SoCon Basketball Media Day presented by Ingles on Tuesday.

Brown was also a first-team selection by the head coaches.

Additionally, the Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth by the media and ninth by the coaches in the preseason polls.

Brown takes home the top preseason honor after leading the league in rebounding (10.5) and ranking second in the league in scoring (18.8) a season ago. He is just the second Bulldog to lead the SoCon in rebounding in program history, joining Mike Groselle who did it in 2011-12.

The double-double for Brown a season ago was the first for any Bulldog since John Sutor averaged 11.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in 1970-71.

During the 2020-21 season, Brown scored in double figures in 22 games and added 13 games with double-digit rebounds. His 13 double-doubles are the second most in a single season in program history. He pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds, to go along with 31 points, in a victory over Columbia International. A month later, he scored a career-high 37 points in a victory over Chattanooga in the conference opener.

Brown enters his final season as a Bulldog with 839 career points and 462 career rebounds. He is poised to become the 15th Bulldog to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

The Bulldogs open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 as they travel to take on Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be watched on ACCN Extra.