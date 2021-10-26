SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

The Citadel’s Hayden Brown Named SoCon Preseason Player of the Year

Hayden Brown had a career-high 31 points and a school record 21 rebounds as The Citadel moved...
Hayden Brown had a career-high 31 points and a school record 21 rebounds as The Citadel moved to 4-0 with a win over Columbia International(The Citadel Athletics)
By The Citadel Athletics
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The Citadel forward Hayden Brown has been named the Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year in a vote by the league’s head coaches, it was announced at SoCon Basketball Media Day presented by Ingles on Tuesday.

Brown was also a first-team selection by the head coaches.

Additionally, the Bulldogs were picked to finish eighth by the media and ninth by the coaches in the preseason polls.

Brown takes home the top preseason honor after leading the league in rebounding (10.5) and ranking second in the league in scoring (18.8) a season ago. He is just the second Bulldog to lead the SoCon in rebounding in program history, joining Mike Groselle who did it in 2011-12.

The double-double for Brown a season ago was the first for any Bulldog since John Sutor averaged 11.8 points and 11.0 rebounds in 1970-71.

During the 2020-21 season, Brown scored in double figures in 22 games and added 13 games with double-digit rebounds. His 13 double-doubles are the second most in a single season in program history. He pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds, to go along with 31 points, in a victory over Columbia International. A month later, he scored a career-high 37 points in a victory over Chattanooga in the conference opener.

Brown enters his final season as a Bulldog with 839 career points and 462 career rebounds. He is poised to become the 15th Bulldog to record 1,000 points and 500 rebounds.

The Bulldogs open the 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 as they travel to take on Pittsburgh. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and can be watched on ACCN Extra.

Most Read

Authorities have identified a female inmate who was found dead at the Charleston County jail.
Coroner identifies female inmate found dead at Charleston County jail
First lady Dr. Jill Biden stopped at at Joint Base Charleston Monday afternoon following her...
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Joint Base Charleston, MUSC’s Hollings Cancer Center
Two men were injured in a shooting in West Ashley Sunday night, the Charleston County Sheriff’s...
2 injured in West Ashley shooting Sunday night, sheriff’s office says
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced the arrests of Dimonte Fields (right) of Orangeburg and Trevon...
Investigators arrest two more suspects in shooting that killed 2 women, injured another
Anthony Simmons is charged with second-degree burglary, stalking and two counts of malicious...
Man accused of vandalism, stalking at North Charleston home

Latest News

VIDEO: Stratford volleyball season ended by River Bluff
VIDEO: Stratford volleyball season ended by River Bluff
VIDEO: Wando volleyball advances with win over Lexington
VIDEO: Wando volleyball advances with win over Lexington
Lowcountry Volleyball Playoffs scores (10/25)
USC’s Jaylan Foster Named Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist