College of Charleston alumnus stars in newest ‘Halloween’ movie

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A College of Charleston alumnus is hitting the big time in a frightening way.

Michael Smallwood, a 2009 graduate, is one of the stars of “Halloween Kills,” the latest movie in the famous “Halloween” franchise.

Smallwood spent a month filming the movie in Wilmington, North Carolina back in 2019.

He said the scenes were somewhat hard to shoot given so much of the movie was filmed at night, but he still loved every second of it.

“This has been the easiest it’s been to watch myself on screen,” Smallwood said. “I think it’s because I’m finally finding confidence in my film experience and the audience reactions have been incredibly fun and overwhelmingly positive.”

At the request of the College of Charleston Department of Theatre and Dance Chair Jamie McCabe, Smallwood returned to the college last year as a guest artist to direct a virtual monologue project called “Our Voices.”

McCabe said it went so well she brought Smallwood back to direct “Pipeline,” which sold out in its five-night (two virtual) run in late September and early October at the Chapel Theatre.

“It’s been very cool and very rewarding to come back,” Smallwood said. “It’s been strange to be on the other side, but I couldn’t have asked for a better return to campus.”

In addition to working on plays and auditioning for various Hollywood roles, Smallwood is a part of the core ensemble at the Pure Theatre and the arts editor at the Charleston City Paper.

